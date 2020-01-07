|
A funeral service for Ryan Smith, 28, Washington, was held Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial was private.
Visitation was Tuesday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Smith died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Eric Smith, Union, and Kelly Smith, Washington; one brother, Christopher Smith, Washington; one sister, Hannah Smith, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 7, 2020