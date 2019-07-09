|
|
|
A funeral service for Raymond F. Bay, 90, Union, will be held Monday, July 15, at 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A visitation for Mr. Bay will be held Monday from 3 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
A military honors service will start the visitation.
Mr. Bay passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Ray Bay and wife Kathy, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 9, 2019