Sadie M. Esser, nee Crackel, 98, Washington, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, Saturday, July 4, 2020.



Sadie was born to the late Walter Crackel and wife Bertha Oct. 30, 1921, in Clay City, Ill. She graduated from Clay City High School in 1939. Sadie went on to enter the DePaul School of Nursing and graduated as an R.N. in 1942. She worked at Salem Memorial Hospital then moved to Los Angeles, Calif., with a girlfriend, where she worked and lived for a year.



Upon returning home in 1945, Sadie joined the Army Nurse Corp and was stationed at Mayo General Army Hospital in Galesburg, Ill., where she cared for wounded soldiers. After the war was over in 1946, Sadie met her future husband, Bernard "Bo" Esser, who served in the Navy from 1943-1946. During the next year she worked as a private duty nurse in area hospitals. On June 26, 1947, Bo and Sadie were married at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington.



Sadie worked at St. Francis Hospital until the birth of the couple's first daughter. Her nursing career later included working nine years at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and volunteering at St. Francis Hospital in Washington as an R.N. in the GI Lab.



Sadie enjoyed traveling with her husband extensively in the states and abroad. Over her lifetime she cultivated many treasured friendships. Sadie was involved in the Carlyle Sailing Club, a "sewing" club and in more recent years, a card club and senior line dancing. She was a member of the American Legion, Washington Historical Society and the ECC Patrons of the Arts.



Sadie is survived by three daughters, Janice Esser, Springfield, Judy Copeland and husband Terry, Union, and Jane Montgomery and husband Marty, St. Louis; five grandchildren, Rebecca Copeland, Laura Bockhorst, and Andrew, Marcus and Tara Montgomery; six great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kirsten, Connor, Carter, Aiden and Hendrix; other relatives and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bernard "Bo" Esser; son, Glen A. Esser; parents; granddaughter, Stacey Copeland; sister, Rowena Miller; and brother, Ray Crackel.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, with the funeral service beginning at 12:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Glen Esser Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of East Central College Foundation, 1964 Prairie Dell Road, Union, MO 63084.



The family has requested that anyone attending the visitation or the funeral service, to please wear a protective face covering.



The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





