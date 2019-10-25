|
A funeral service for Sam Kriete, 54, Union, was held Friday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial was at 1 p.m. in the Snodgrass Family Cemetery, Vienna.
Visitation was Thursday, Oct. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Kriete died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Patrick Smith and wife Nichole, and Zach Pyle and wife Tiffany, all of Union: other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 25, 2019