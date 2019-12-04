The Missourian Obituaries
Sammy E. Miller


1945 - 2019
Sammy E. Miller Obituary
Sammy F. Miller, 74, Washington, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Washington.

He leaves to survive his wife of 50-plus years, Mary, Washington; two daughters, Nancy (Rusty) Sanders, Washington, and Lisa (Dale) Dillingham, Belle; two grandchildren, Nicole (Cody) Moore, Washington, and Jacob Ward, Owensville; three beautiful great-grandchildren, Savannah, Serenity and Isabel Moore; one brother, Leo (Sandy) Miller, Illinois state; and one sister, Margaret (Ruben) Lowe, Gerald.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Jeanette Miller, and three brothers, Roy, Ralph and William Miller.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 4, 2019
