The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Prichard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel U. Prichard III


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel U. Prichard III Obituary
Samuel U. Prichard III, 61, Robertsville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home.

Sam was born Sept. 25, 1958, to Samuel U. Prichard II and wife Betty, nee Fender, in Franklin County. Sam retired after a lengthy career as a mechanic at Millstone Weber, formerly Millstone Bangert, and was a longtime member of International Union of Engineers Local 513.

Sam is survived by his mother, Betty Prichard, Robertsville; his significant other, Deborah Siegmund, Union; two sons, Samuel Prichard IV and wife Tabitha, Union, and Travis Prichard, St. Louis; four siblings, Vanni Prichard and husband Steve Culbertson, Robertsville, Dennis Prichard and wife Kathy, Pacific, Diane Gullet and husband Randy, Robertsville, and Curtis Prichard and wife Michelle, Burfordville; two grandchildren, Samuel Prichard V and Kaylee; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.

Memorial donations are appreciated to a charity of donor's choice.

The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
Download Now