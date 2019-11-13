|
|
Samuel U. Prichard III, 61, Robertsville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his home.
Sam was born Sept. 25, 1958, to Samuel U. Prichard II and wife Betty, nee Fender, in Franklin County. Sam retired after a lengthy career as a mechanic at Millstone Weber, formerly Millstone Bangert, and was a longtime member of International Union of Engineers Local 513.
Sam is survived by his mother, Betty Prichard, Robertsville; his significant other, Deborah Siegmund, Union; two sons, Samuel Prichard IV and wife Tabitha, Union, and Travis Prichard, St. Louis; four siblings, Vanni Prichard and husband Steve Culbertson, Robertsville, Dennis Prichard and wife Kathy, Pacific, Diane Gullet and husband Randy, Robertsville, and Curtis Prichard and wife Michelle, Burfordville; two grandchildren, Samuel Prichard V and Kaylee; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.
Memorial donations are appreciated to a charity of donor's choice.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 13, 2019