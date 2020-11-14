1/1
Sandra K. Highley
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra K. Highley, nee Turner, 69, Washington, formerly of Cuba, Mo., was born Dec. 14, 1950, in St. Louis, to the union of Raymond G. and Gertrude M. (Diedrich) Turner. She left this life Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, having received the Last Rites of the Catholic church and surrounded by her family at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.

Sandra was united in marriage to Larry Wayne Highley, Dec. 23, 1978, in a double ceremony with Larry's brother, Stanley, and her best friend, Debra. From this 26-year union came three children, Jason, Aron and Rebecca. Sandra's working career included time working in movie theaters in St. Louis as a teen, to making candy at Sunline in Affton, and eventually retiring after working on the electronics line at VonWeise Gear in St. Clair. She enjoyed painting, drawing, reading, watching the Food Network channel, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.

Through all she endured, her kindness never turned to bitterness, and her bright blue, gemstone eyes never dimmed. Her smile was always bright, and her arms always open for the biggest of hugs no matter who you were.

Sandra was extremely talented in many creative hobbies. Not only was she a talented cook who loved all of her kitchen gadgets dearly, but a gifted draftsperson and artist. Through her skill in drawing and painting, Sandra often created portraits, landscapes and nature pieces as gifts for her loved ones and friends.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond G. and Gertrude M. Turner; her adoptive second mother, Ruth Lantree; two adopted sisters, Joyce Douglas and Linda Graf; one adopted brother, Don Cox; and her brother-in-law, Stanley Highley.

Those left to treasure her memory and to continue her legacy are three children, Jason Highley and wife Billie Crider, Cuba, Mo., Aron Highley, Springfield, and Rebecca Highley and significant other Sean Barton, Washington; three grandchildren, Michael, Haylie and Savana; one brother, Michael and wife Pat Turner, St. Louis; one sister-in-law, Debra Highley, Fenton; four nephews, Adam Turner and wife Kattie, St. Louis, Josh Duggan and wife Teri, Millstadt, Ill., Kenny Highley and wife Tammy Cuba, Mo., and Eric Highley and wife Kristin, Columbia; six great-nephews, Winston and Ignatius Turner, Kenny, Jacob, Evan and Easton Highley; seven great-nieces, Kaylah Highley, Sandra, Samantha, Makaila and Hannah Duggan, Brooklyn and Amelia Highley; several friends and loving neighbors.

Sandra was wonderful and will be missed and loved forever, as she had loved us.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mizell Funeral Home, 904 W. Washington St., Cuba, Mo. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.

Inurnment will be held at a later date at Kinder Cemetery, Cuba, Mo.

Online condolences may be made at www.mizellfh.com.

The Mizell Funeral Home, Cuba, Mo., is honored to be serving the Highley family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mizell Funeral Home
904 W Washington St
Cuba, MO 65453
(573) 885-3355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mizell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved