Sandra K. Highley, nee Turner, 69, Washington, formerly of Cuba, Mo., was born Dec. 14, 1950, in St. Louis, to the union of Raymond G. and Gertrude M. (Diedrich) Turner. She left this life Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, having received the Last Rites of the Catholic church and surrounded by her family at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur.
Sandra was united in marriage to Larry Wayne Highley, Dec. 23, 1978, in a double ceremony with Larry's brother, Stanley, and her best friend, Debra. From this 26-year union came three children, Jason, Aron and Rebecca. Sandra's working career included time working in movie theaters in St. Louis as a teen, to making candy at Sunline in Affton, and eventually retiring after working on the electronics line at VonWeise Gear in St. Clair. She enjoyed painting, drawing, reading, watching the Food Network channel, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.
Through all she endured, her kindness never turned to bitterness, and her bright blue, gemstone eyes never dimmed. Her smile was always bright, and her arms always open for the biggest of hugs no matter who you were.
Sandra was extremely talented in many creative hobbies. Not only was she a talented cook who loved all of her kitchen gadgets dearly, but a gifted draftsperson and artist. Through her skill in drawing and painting, Sandra often created portraits, landscapes and nature pieces as gifts for her loved ones and friends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond G. and Gertrude M. Turner; her adoptive second mother, Ruth Lantree; two adopted sisters, Joyce Douglas and Linda Graf; one adopted brother, Don Cox; and her brother-in-law, Stanley Highley.
Those left to treasure her memory and to continue her legacy are three children, Jason Highley and wife Billie Crider, Cuba, Mo., Aron Highley, Springfield, and Rebecca Highley and significant other Sean Barton, Washington; three grandchildren, Michael, Haylie and Savana; one brother, Michael and wife Pat Turner, St. Louis; one sister-in-law, Debra Highley, Fenton; four nephews, Adam Turner and wife Kattie, St. Louis, Josh Duggan and wife Teri, Millstadt, Ill., Kenny Highley and wife Tammy Cuba, Mo., and Eric Highley and wife Kristin, Columbia; six great-nephews, Winston and Ignatius Turner, Kenny, Jacob, Evan and Easton Highley; seven great-nieces, Kaylah Highley, Sandra, Samantha, Makaila and Hannah Duggan, Brooklyn and Amelia Highley; several friends and loving neighbors.
Sandra was wonderful and will be missed and loved forever, as she had loved us.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mizell Funeral Home, 904 W. Washington St., Cuba, Mo. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at Kinder Cemetery, Cuba, Mo.
