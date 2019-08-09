|
A funeral Mass for Sandra K. Siess, nee McDaniel, 69, Washington, will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.
Interment will follow at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Siess died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Siess, Washington, one son, Joshua Siess and wife Janice, Affton; two daughters, Alicea Coullard and husband Bryan, Sault Sainte Marie, Mich., and Angela Lopez and husband James, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 9, 2019