Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Washington, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Siess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra K. Siess

Send Flowers
Sandra K. Siess Obituary
A funeral Mass for Sandra K. Siess, nee McDaniel, 69, Washington, will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.
Interment will follow at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Siess died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Siess, Washington, one son, Joshua Siess and wife Janice, Affton; two daughters, Alicea Coullard and husband Bryan, Sault Sainte Marie, Mich., and Angela Lopez and husband James, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.