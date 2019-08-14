|
Sandra K. Siess, nee McDaniel, 69, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Sandra, daughter of the late James "Skeeter" McDaniel and wife Dorothy, nee Gerritsen, was born Nov. 8, 1949, in Washington. On Dec. 18, 1971, she married her loving husband, Mark Siess, at St. Francis Borgia Church.
She worked as a teacher, and taught English, German and reading. Sandra enjoyed gardening, traveling, cooking, gaming and relaxing in the country. She especially cherished the time spent with her loving family. She would play with them while teaching them life lessons that they would remember forever.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Mark Siess, Washington; her children, Joshua Siess and wife Janice, Affton, Alicea Coullard and husband Bryan, Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and Angela Lopez and husband James, Washington; siblings, Roger and Janet McDaniel, Garfield, Ark., and James and Ellen McDaniel, Lake Saint Louis; grandchildren, Samuel, Daniel, Adelyn, Alyvia, Ayrica, Aubrey and Alison; step-grandchildren, Alex, Emmy and Jared Lopez, and Lindsay Peel; step-great-grandchild, Chase Hall; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Richard Door, Stephen Siess and Rhonda, Claudia Lemons and Rick, Barbara Labit and James; beloved cousin, Charla and Rick Stone; nieces; nephews; and other relatives. She also touched many students'^ lives during her years of teaching.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Door; son-in-law, Jarrod Cox; and nephew, David Door.
Visitation was held Monday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment followed at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
The Siess family would appreciate memorials be made to the SFBRHS Tuition Assistance Fund or the Pregnancy Assistance Center.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 14, 2019