Sandra Lee Tumlin, nee Fenner, 76, Pacific, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, very peacefully at her home.
Sandra was born May 15, 1943, in Edinburgh, Ohio, to her parents, Ernest and Jessie Fenner. Sandra was a school bus driver for more than 30 years. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her "Lala sisters." Sandra loved to cook and do crafts.
Sandra is survived by six children, Billy (Karen) Adams, St. Clair, JoDell Hanners, Manny Vorderbruegge and Shelly Bilodeau, both of Pacific, Scott (Stephanie) Ahern, Union, and Barbara Tyson; 21 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one sister, Marilyn (Mel) Laretto, Pacific; and her "bonus sister," Nancy (Randy) Starling, Fenton.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and her "bonus dad," Lloyd Helton; two brothers, Merle Fenner and Marion Fenner; two sisters, JoAnn Clymer and Ernestine Maple; one grandson, Jesse Ahern; and one granddaughter, Lacey Adams.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Missourian on May 2, 2020