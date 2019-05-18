Sandra L. Yenzer, nee Julius, 76, Union, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.



Sandy, daughter of the late Norvil Julius and wife Valeria, nee Lindner, was born Feb. 22, 1943, in Washington. Sandy graduated from high school and went on to attend college. She was united in marriage to Wayne Yenzer June 9, 1962, at Zion United Church of Christ in Union. They made their home in Union. Sandy was employed for 48 years at Baylard, Billington, Dempsey and Jensen law office as a legal assistant and office manager. She retired March 1, 2016. She was a member of the Missouri, National and Franklin County Legal Support Professionals. She also was a member of Zion United Church of Christ.



Sandy is survived by two sons, Gary Yenzer and Todd Yenzer and wife Heather, all of Union; five grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Nathan, Ian and Megan; sister-in-law, Donna Triplett and husband David, Washington; goddaughter, Jennie Rummels; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Yenzer, Feb. 18, 2006, and her parents.



A funeral service was held Tuesday, May 14, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with the Rev. David Beebe officiating.



Burial followed in Zion U.C.C. Cemetery, Union.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Zion U.C.C. Cemetery Fund.



The Yenzer family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on May 18, 2019