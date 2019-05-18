Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Yenzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Yenzer


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra L. Yenzer Obituary
Sandra L. Yenzer, nee Julius, 76, Union, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Sandy, daughter of the late Norvil Julius and wife Valeria, nee Lindner, was born Feb. 22, 1943, in Washington. Sandy graduated from high school and went on to attend college. She was united in marriage to Wayne Yenzer June 9, 1962, at Zion United Church of Christ in Union. They made their home in Union. Sandy was employed for 48 years at Baylard, Billington, Dempsey and Jensen law office as a legal assistant and office manager. She retired March 1, 2016. She was a member of the Missouri, National and Franklin County Legal Support Professionals. She also was a member of Zion United Church of Christ.

Sandy is survived by two sons, Gary Yenzer and Todd Yenzer and wife Heather, all of Union; five grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Nathan, Ian and Megan; sister-in-law, Donna Triplett and husband David, Washington; goddaughter, Jennie Rummels; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Yenzer, Feb. 18, 2006, and her parents.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, May 14, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with the Rev. David Beebe officiating.

Burial followed in Zion U.C.C. Cemetery, Union.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Zion U.C.C. Cemetery Fund.

The Yenzer family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oltmann Funeral Home
Download Now