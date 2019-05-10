Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Sandy Yenzer

Sandy Yenzer Obituary
A funeral service for Sandy Yenzer, 76, Union, will be Tuesday, May 14, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Union.
Visitation will be Monday, May 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Yenzer died Thursday, May 9, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Gary Yenzer and Todd Yenzer and wife Heather, all of Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 10, 2019
