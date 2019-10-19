The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget's Church
Pacific, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Faszold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah A. Faszold


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah A. Faszold Obituary
Sarah Anne Faszold, nee McNamee, 80, Pacific, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

Sarah, daughter of the late James McNamee and wife Glafrie, nee Pfountz, was born June 13, 1939, in Pacific. She received her education from Pacific High School. On Feb. 2, 1957, she was united in marriage to Eugene Faszold, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church. Sarah was a manager at the Pacific License Bureau for over 25 years.

Among her survivors are one daughter, Kim Thompson and husband Craig, Pacific; one son, P.J. Faszold and significant other Lorre Cole, Villa Ridge; one brother, Daniel McNamee and wife Margaret, Pacific; one sister, Mary Louise Sappington and husband Carl, Stanton; sister-in-law, Susan Faszold, Enid, Okla.; grandchildren, Kirby Thompson and husband Wade Hassler, Jeremy Faszold and wife Karen, Sara Faszold, Kerry Faszold, Cody Faszold and wife Tabi, and her daughter Raven, and Tosha Dailey; great-grandson, Beau Dailey; dearest friend, Palmer Lawson; many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Faszold; daughter, Kerry Molner; grandson, K.C. Thompson; and her parents.

A funeral Mass will be held Monday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, Pacific, with interment in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations are appreciated to the .

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
Download Now