Sarah Anne Faszold, nee McNamee, 80, Pacific, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Sarah, daughter of the late James McNamee and wife Glafrie, nee Pfountz, was born June 13, 1939, in Pacific. She received her education from Pacific High School. On Feb. 2, 1957, she was united in marriage to Eugene Faszold, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church. Sarah was a manager at the Pacific License Bureau for over 25 years.
Among her survivors are one daughter, Kim Thompson and husband Craig, Pacific; one son, P.J. Faszold and significant other Lorre Cole, Villa Ridge; one brother, Daniel McNamee and wife Margaret, Pacific; one sister, Mary Louise Sappington and husband Carl, Stanton; sister-in-law, Susan Faszold, Enid, Okla.; grandchildren, Kirby Thompson and husband Wade Hassler, Jeremy Faszold and wife Karen, Sara Faszold, Kerry Faszold, Cody Faszold and wife Tabi, and her daughter Raven, and Tosha Dailey; great-grandson, Beau Dailey; dearest friend, Palmer Lawson; many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Faszold; daughter, Kerry Molner; grandson, K.C. Thompson; and her parents.
A funeral Mass will be held Monday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, Pacific, with interment in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the .
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 19, 2019