Sarah Ann Mueller, nee Baecker, 59, Washington, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Sarah was born March 19, 1960, in Kansas City, the daughter of Darwin Baecker and wife Sandra, nee Heck. During her working years, Sarah had several professions, but was particularly proud of being a mother. Sarah never missed an opportunity to care for her family. Sarah cherished life and all that she was blessed with. She will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.



Sarah is survived by two daughters, Shauna Goodwin and significant other Patrick Heady, and Kaleena Pittman and husband Steven; one son, Seth Mueller; three grandchildren, Kaiden, Kolden and Kinleigh Pittman; one brother, Darwin Baecker Jr.; one sister, Melinda Oberschelp and husband Ed; three aunts, Sarah Heck, Chris Heck and Shug Thomas; two uncles, James Heck and wife Debbie, and Ted Luechtefeld; one nephew, Zachary Oberschelp; one sister-in-law, Pamela Wood; cousins; other relatives; very dear family friend, Danny Collier; and many, many friends.



In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by one infant son; one infant brother; two aunts, Ruth Ann Luechtefeld and Alice Philbert; and two uncles, Delmar Baecker and wife Doris, and David Heck.



Visitation will be held at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, Thursday, July 25, from 3 to 7 p.m., with a funeral service following at 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses, in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on July 24, 2019