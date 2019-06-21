|
A funeral service for Sarah Christine "Chris" Jenkerson, nee Bush, 73, St. Clair, will be Sunday, June 23, at 3 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private inurnment will be at a later date at Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Jenkerson died Thursday, June 20, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, William "Dale" Jenkerson, St. Clair; one son, Bob Wilson, St. Clair; one daughter, Lori Gratzer and husband Bill, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on June 21, 2019
