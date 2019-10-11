Home

Sarah E. Proctor

Sarah E. Proctor Obituary
A memorial service and celebration of life for Sarah Elizabeth Proctor, nee Troop, 93, New Haven, formerly of Madisonville, Ky., will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. at Lifestream Church, Washington.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 14, at 11:30 a.m. at Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville, Ky.
Burial will follow in the Oddfellows Cemetery, Madisonville, Ky..
Mrs. Proctor died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at St. Clair Nursing Center.
She is survived by one son, Mike Proctor, Springfield; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville, Ky.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 11, 2019
