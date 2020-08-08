Shana L. Terschluse, 23, Washington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.



Shana, daughter of Steven Terschluse and wife Victoria, nee Manhart, was born Oct. 21, 1996, in Washington. She received her education from Our Lady of Lourdes Grade School and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. Shana was a hospice caregiver for Season's Hospice, St. Louis. Shana was a free spirit who lived life to the fullest. She loved to go hiking, traveling, horseback riding and anything to do with the outdoors. We have wonderful, happy memories of so many family vacations every year in Mexico. She was a loving and caring caregiver to all her patients, and the love of her life was her little girl, Addison, who is just as beautiful and loving as her mother. Shana is loved by many, and as a hospice nurse, she was able to do her job in gratitude whatever the day brought. She walked in her faith and her love of God every day. She was getting ready to start the nursing program at Four Rivers Career Center.



We decided in memory of her beautiful, loving, nurturing spirit to start the Shana Terschluse Memorial Scholarship Fund at Four Rivers Career Center, so she can go on to help others fulfill their dream of nursing for years to come. We will take donations at the celebration of life for Shana at the Knights of Columbus Hall, from 3 to 6 p.m. after the memorial Mass Saturday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington. Donations can be sent to Four Rivers in her name. All donations will go toward awarding future nursing scholarships. Shana also was an organ donor, so she will continue to help other people, who otherwise had no hope.



She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John and Bertha Manhart; paternal grandparents, Sylvester and Elizabeth Terschluse; and uncle, Michael Terschluse.



Among her survivors are her parents, Steven and Victoria Terschluse, Washington; daughter, Addison Otten, Washington; sister, Stephanie Ballmann and husband Geoffrey, Marthasville; significant other, Todd Hellmann, Washington; Addison's father, Nick Otten; uncles and aunts, John and Sue Manhart, Labadie, Garry and Elizabeth Manhart, Washington, Jeff and Cheryl Terschluse, St. Clair, and Erna Terschluse, Washington; nephew, Austin Ballmann; cousins, Brett and Matt Terschluse, Jason Manhart, Aimee Maune and husband Adam, Amanda Kiefer and husband John, and Jamie Cook and husband Ben; other relatives and many, many friends.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





