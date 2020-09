Or Copy this URL to Share

A celebration of life for Sharlet Diann Birk, nee Stone, 64, Labadie, will be Saturday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Pacific American Legion.

Mrs. Birk died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Shayla Birk and significant other David Beagle; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store