Sharon Ann Schuermann, nee Daniel, 67, New Haven, formerly of St. Clair, departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in New Haven.
Sharon was born May 26, 1952, in St. Charles, the daughter of Elwood L. Daniel and wife Anna Mae, nee Moore. As a young woman, she was united in marriage to Gene Lane. On Dec. 19, 1981, she was united in marriage to Theodore Henry Schuermann, known to all as Ted, and she loved his children as her own.
Sharon was a member of Assumption Parish in New Haven, and was a former member of St. Clare Catholic Church in St. Clair. She also was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, St. Clair Circle 1082. During her working career, she was employed as a secretary for many years by the Missourian Newspaper in Washington. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, St. Clair Chapter 96. She was an avid reader and loved to travel. She also enjoyed the companionship of her small dogs. In younger years, she enjoyed horseback riding. What meant most to her was time spent with family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will be cherished by all of them forever.
Sharon in survived by one stepson, Theodore H. Schuermann III, known to all as Ted, and fiancee Lena, St. Clair; one stepdaughter, J. Kathryn Delmain, known to all as Kathy, and husband Dennis, Villa Ridge; four stepgrandchildren, Taylor Delmain and boyfriend Chris, Dalton Delmain, both of Villa Ridge, Hanna Schuermann Creach and husband T.J., Gerald, and Senior Airman Gavin Schuermann and girlfriend Amanda, Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Noster; one step-great-grandchild, Declan Campbell, Gerald; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Gene Lane and Ted Schuermann, and her parents, Elwood and Anna Daniel.
Visitation was held Sunday, Feb. 9, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, from 4 to 8 p.m., with rosary services at 7 p.m., led by the Rev. Paul Telken.
A funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Assumption Parish, New Haven, with the Rev. John Deken officiating.
Interment was in New Haven City Cemetery, New Haven.
In lieu of flowers, Masses or memorials to the Multiple Sclerosis Society may be made.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2020