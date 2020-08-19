1/1
Sharon B. Kimker
1941 - 2020
1941 - 2020

Sharon Bernice Kimker, known to all as Sherry, nee Gerke, 79, St. Clair, departed this life in St. Clair Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

Sherry was born in St. Louis, Jan. 31, 1941, daughter of Alfred Louis Gerke and wife Wilma Emma, nee Metzler. On Nov. 18, 1961, she was united in marriage to Robert Louis Kimker and five children came to bless this union.

Sherry was a Christian and member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Union. She made caring for her home and family her mission in life and never tired of her duty. Sherry loved going to Bible studies and teaching the Bible to others. She also loved to travel and work in her garden. Sherry was always willing to help others and often did so by volunteering. Her children and grandchildren held a very special place in her heart, as she did in theirs, and she especially loved caring for her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever live on in their hearts.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Robert Kimker, St. Clair; children, Denise Wissman and husband Daniel, St. Clair, Keith Kimker, Howard Beach, N.Y., Pamela Ransom and husband Allen, Union, Michelle North and husband Sean, and Bonnie North and husband Colin, all of St. Clair; one sister, Aleta Williams and husband Wes, Orange Park, Fla.; brother-in-law, Wayne Edelen, Foristell; 11 grandchildren, Zachary Wissman and wife Aubree, Washington, Baruch and Nathaniel Wissman, both of St. Clair, Nicolette Kimker and fiance Braedon, New Jersey state, Caleb Ransom, University City, Sydney Ransom, Union, Christopher and Connor North, Katarina, known to all as Katie, Phillip and Jackson North, all of St. Clair; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Wilma Gerke, and one sister, Marsha Edelen.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, via Zoom.

A private committal will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Jehovah's Witnesses or online at www.jw.org.

The family of Sharon Bernice Kimker entrusted the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
02:00 PM
via Zoom
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

