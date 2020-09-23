1/1
Sharon C. Scholl
1956 - 2020
Sharon C. Scholl, nee Cosner, 64, left this earth Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Sharon never met a stranger and loved flora and fauna. She found great joy in celebrating Halloween, Christmas and Easter. Sharon was an avid gardener and lover of animals; sadly she leaves behind her dear pets, Lovey and Daisy. Sharon adored the ocean and finding unique rocks. She has passed all of these traditions to her family.

Sharon is survived by her husband, William Scholl; daughter, Irica Baurer (Clark); son, Shannon Marshall; stepdaughter, Natalie Wolf Aussprung; her six beloved grandchildren; and two sisters, Sherry C. Davis and Linda Hallet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Martha Cosner.

Sharon was a devoted mom, "MomMom" and wife. She will be deeply missed.

No services will be held.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Last Prisoner Project will be accepted in her name at www.lastprisonerpro-jet.org.

Arrangements were by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
