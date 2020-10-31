1/1
Sharon J. Northup
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon J. Northup, nee Carlson, 77, Northbrook, Ill., formerly of Union, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Northup, and her sister, Cheryl Abraham.

Sharon is survived by her siblings, Janet Shreve, Gladys Tapia, Kenneth Carlson and David Carlson; nieces and nephew, Elizabeth Carlson, Anna Macdonald and Laurence Shreve; and stepchildren, Ren Willis and Richard Northup.

Sharon was a longtime resident of the north shore suburbs of Chicago, Ill., but she never forgot her roots as a farm girl from Union. She received a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Missouri and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Sharon spent many years as a scientist for the R&D Division of Baxter Healthcare, followed by a successful consulting career in toxicology services.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association or a food pantry of your choice.

Arrangements are in care of Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, Highland Park, Ill., 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved