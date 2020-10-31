Sharon J. Northup, nee Carlson, 77, Northbrook, Ill., formerly of Union, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Northup, and her sister, Cheryl Abraham.
Sharon is survived by her siblings, Janet Shreve, Gladys Tapia, Kenneth Carlson and David Carlson; nieces and nephew, Elizabeth Carlson, Anna Macdonald and Laurence Shreve; and stepchildren, Ren Willis and Richard Northup.
Sharon was a longtime resident of the north shore suburbs of Chicago, Ill., but she never forgot her roots as a farm girl from Union. She received a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Missouri and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Sharon spent many years as a scientist for the R&D Division of Baxter Healthcare, followed by a successful consulting career in toxicology services.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or a food pantry of your choice.
Arrangements are in care of Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, Highland Park, Ill., 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
.