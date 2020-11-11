1/1
Sharon K. Brandt
1951 - 2020
Sharon Kay Brandt, 69, New Haven, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington.

Sharon was born May 16, 1951, in Washington, daughter of the late Orville Nixon and Kallie (Hiatt) Hertzing. Sharon was the wife of Ervin L. Brandt. They were united in marriage June 13, 1970, in Washington. Ervin survives in New Haven.

Sharon is also survived by two daughters, Tina Branson and husband Stephen, Hermann, and Sherry Halley, Washington; a son, Travis Brandt and wife Ashley, Owensville; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; several brothers and sisters; granddaughter, Kelsey Barber; and great-grandson, Trevor Dotson.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., with Pastor Tim Eckoff officiating.

Memorials may be given to families' choice, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.

Arrangements are in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 11, 2020.
