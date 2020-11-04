Sharon Marie Missey, nee Lasater, 67, St. Clair, departed this life at her home Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.



Sharon was born in Bonne Terre, April 9, 1953, daughter of James Willard Lasater and wife Rose Marie, nee Villmer. On June 7, 1969, she was united in marriage to Roy Dale Missey, known to all as Dale, and three children came to bless this union.



Sharon was a Christian of the Catholic faith and member of St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair. Growing up in Richwoods, she was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Richwoods, for many years. For the past 12 years, Sharon worked as a substitute mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in House Springs.



She loved to cook, raise flowers in her garden and watch crime shows on television. Sharon also enjoyed hunting and collecting arrowheads. She had a liking for old cars, especially a 1967 Oldsmobile. She enjoyed the companionship of her beloved pet Dachshunds.



What meant most to Sharon was time spent with her children and grandchildren. They held a very special place in her heart, as she did in their hearts. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will never be forgotten.



Sharon is survived by one son, William Missey, known to all as Billy, and wife Kelly, St. Clair; daughter, Ann Marie Missey, known to all as Annie, St. Clair; mother, Rose Lasater Friend and husband Claude, Luebbering; brothers, Gary Lasater and wife Hazel, Richwoods, and Richard Lasater, Patton; one sister, Betty DeClue and husband Don, Evans, Ga.; nine grandchildren, Ashley Thurman and husband Josh, St. Clair, William Missey and fiancee Katy, Union, Katrina Lambert and husband Joseph, Jenni Elfrank, all of St. Clair, Kris Hall, Joplin, Kyle Hall and wife Camry, St. Clair, Kody Hall and wife Elizabeth, Pacific, and Harry Ramos and Victoria Hunter, both of Washington; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Missey; father, James Lasater; one son, Brian Keith Missey; three siblings, Patricia Brown, Darrel J. Lasater and Ronald Lasater; and two great-grandchildren.



A funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Richwoods, with Father Bob Knight officiating.



Interment was in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Catholic Cemetery.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store