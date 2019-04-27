April 14, 2019 -



Sharon Marline Wallace, nee Winchester, 73, St. Clair, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Sharon is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Lewis and Sheila (Mark Rodden) Vinson; two brothers, Wayne (Sharon) Winchester and Douglas Winchester; one sister,?Shirley Boyd; her grandchildren, Justin (Nora) Woodworth, Joel Vinson, Chad Vinson, Jessica Woodworth, Daniel Woodworth and Nick Vinson; and her great-grandchildren, Joseph, Matthew, Rosa-Maria, Wesley, Clariece, Lydia, Tyler, Adriana, Wyatt, Allysa and Jordin.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Jewell Winchester, and one brother, Ray Winchester.



Sharon was a beautiful soul who loved everyone around her. She was always willing to help those she loved, her love was unconditional. Sharon was an avid quilter and gardener, and she enjoyed sharing her talents with others. She will be dearly missed by all.



A gathering will be held at the Paul Funeral Home Chapel, 240 North Kingshighway, St. Charles, MO 63301, Tuesday, April 30, from 5 to 6 p.m., with a memorial service at 6 p.m.



Memorial donations may be given to the American Liver Foundation, https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/about-the-liver/diseases-of-the-liver/livercancer/.



Arrangements are in care of Paul Funeral Home, St. Charles.