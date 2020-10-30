A funeral Mass for Sharon Missey, nee Lasater, 67, St. Clair, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Richwoods, at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in the church's cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 8 p.m., and at 9 a.m. Tuesday, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair.

Mrs. Missey passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

She is survived by one son, William "Billy" Missey and wife Kelly, St. Clair; one daughter, Annie Missey, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store