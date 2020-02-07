Home

Sharon Schuermann Obituary
A funeral Mass for Sharon Schuermann, nee Daniel, 67, New Haven, formerly of St. Clair, will be Monday, Feb. 10, at Assumption Parish, New Haven.
Burial will be in New Haven City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Mrs. Schuermann died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
She is survived by one son, Ted Schuermann III and fiancee Lena, St. Clair; one daughter, Kathy Delmain and husband Dennis, Villa Ridge; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 7, 2020
