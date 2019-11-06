|
Sheila Ann Schulze, nee Jones, 59, Labadie, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Sheila, daughter of the late Roy Robert Jones and wife Dorla Jean, nee Witthaus, was born Nov. 29, 1959. She received her education at Washington High School. On Oct. 19, 1985, she was united in marriage to Gregory Schulze. Sheila ran Keys Restaurant for several years and also worked for Headstart.
Among her survivors are her husband, Gregory Schulze, Labadie; one son, Robert Schulze and wife Melissa, Hermann; one brother, Dale Jones and wife Angela, Labadie; two sisters, Carla Theissen and husband Bob, Washington, and Kathy Richardson, Labadie; two grandchildren, Reese and Dallas Schulze, both of Hermann; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 to 11 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, Union.
The Schulze family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 6, 2019