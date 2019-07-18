Home

Lichtenberg-Martin Funeral Home - Marthasville
16137 S. Hwy. 47
Marthasville, MO 63357
(636) 433-2827
Shelbie Hoskins-Stuard
Shelbie M. Hoskins-Stuard


1974 - 2019
Our beautiful Shelbie Maria Hoskins-Stuard, 45, Wright City, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, July 12, 2019.

Shelbie was born March 10, 1974, in St. Louis County, to Danny Hoskins and Carmen Chamblin. She lived fearlessly, loved to travel, was giving to those in need and had a love for fashion and style. Shelbie truly loved her siblings, parents, nieces and nephews, and her cat Bobo Kitty. She was very strong, a true fighter and had a gentle soul.

Shelbie was preceded in death by her father, Danny R. Hoskins.

She is survived by her mother, Carmen Chamblin, and five siblings, Faye Anderson and husband Gabe, Kip Hoskins and wife Katie, Jason Hoskins and wife Tonia, Neil Hoskins, and Danny J. Hoskins and wife Stacy.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.

All services provided by Martin Funeral Home.
Published in The Missourian on July 18, 2019
