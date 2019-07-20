Shelley Renee Hinson, nee Thurmond, 46, St. Clair, departed this life Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Sullivan.



Shelley was born Jan. 19, 1973, in Sullivan, the daughter of David Ralph Thurmond, known to all as Gus, and wife Wanda Mae, nee Vest. On Aug. 22, 1992, she was united in marriage to Eric Richard Hinson, and two sons came to bless this union.



Shelley was a past member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, and most recently attended Bethel Baptist Church, both in Lonedell. Shelley lived in the St. Clair area throughout her life, graduating from St. Clair High School. She then attended and graduated from Hickey Business School. She owned and managed Three Sisters Resale and Consignment Shop, in Stanton, for many years. She enjoyed many hobbies during her life, all which involved her family. Camping with the family, traveling, especially to Key West, Fla., and going boating at Lake of the Ozarks where some of her favorite pastimes. Her first priority was caring for her home and family, and as her boys grew up, she enjoyed watching them participate in school sports. Her family held a very special place in her heart, as she did in their hearts. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will never be forgotten.



Shelley is survived by her husband, Eric Hinson, St. Clair; two sons, Josh Hinson and girlfriend Meaghan Villhard, Union, and Tyler Hinson, St. Clair; her mother, Wanda Thurmond, St. Clair; her grandmother, Hazel Vest Kommer, St. Clair; her stepmother-in-law, Marie Johnston Hinson, St. Clair; one sister-in-law, Cathy Baumann and husband Steve, Fenton; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Gus Thurmond; her grandfather, Seldon Kommer; her parents-in-law, Donald and Iva Hinson; and one brother-in-law, Mike Hinson.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Ben Kingston officiating, assisted by the Rev. Dick Hinson.



Interment was in Prospect Cemetery, Lonedell.



Memorials may be made to St. Jude^Children's Research Hospital.



