Sherlyn Wyatt, nee Stribling, known to most as Sherri, 73, Union, departed this life at her home, surrounded by the love of her family, Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Sherri was born in Superior, Ariz., Oct. 18, 1946, daughter of Grant Stribling and Evelyn Faye, nee Banks. As a young woman she was united in marriage to Carl Vogel Wyatt and one daughter came to bless this union. In 2011 Sherri began sharing her life with Jesse Henson, and they enjoyed several years together.
Sherri was a Christian, believing in the Lord as her Savior, and member of Roots Church, St. Clair. During her working career, she was employed as a human resources administrator, most recently for Brown Shoe Company, Clayton. In past years, Sherri also worked in the same capacity for AT&T in St. Louis, for about five years. She enjoyed photography and taking pictures was a favorite pastime. As a young woman, Sherri enjoyed doing ceramics, having set up her own shop at her home. She loved to travel, especially to Hawaii, making that adventure some six times. Sherri's daughter and grandchildren held a very special place in her heart, as she did in their hearts. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever be remembered.
Sherri is survived by her daughter, Carla Staggs, Union; fianc^, Jesse Henson, Plainview, Ark.; two grandchildren, Mariah Staggs and Alisha Staggs, both of Union; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Earl Poynor; one grandson, Steven Staggs; ex-husband, Carl Vogel Wyatt; and biological father, Grant Stribling.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Roots Church, St. Clair, with the Rev. Charles Keith officiating.
Committal services were held at Bourbon Cemetery, Bourbon.
Memorials may be made to Roots Church Further Building Fund.
Condolences may be sent to the family at russellcolonialfuneralhome.com
The family of Sherlyn Wyatt entrusted the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.