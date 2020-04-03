|
|
|
A celebration of life for Sherry Erbes, nee Light, 69, St. Clair, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Erbes died Monday March 30, 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Bryant Erbes, Timothy Erbes and fiancee Jennifer Harrington, and Benjamin Erbes and wife Lori Stillman, all of St. Clair; one daughter, Cristy Brown and husband Warren, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
The date, location and time for the celebration of life will be posted on the funeral home website when it is planned.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 3, 2020