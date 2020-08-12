1/
Sherry Kimker
Kimker Service to Be Virtual
A memorial service for Sherry Kimker, nee Gerke, 79, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m. via Zoom.
A private committal will take place at a later date.
Mrs. Kimker died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Kimker, St. Clair; one son, Robert Kimker, Howard Beach, N.Y.; four daughters, Denise Wissman and husband Daniel, Michelle North and husband Sean, Bonnie North and husband Colin, all of St. Clair; and Pamela Ransom and husband Allen, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Published in The Missourian on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
