Kimker Service to Be Virtual

A memorial service for Sherry Kimker, nee Gerke, 79, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m. via Zoom.

A private committal will take place at a later date.

Mrs. Kimker died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Kimker, St. Clair; one son, Robert Kimker, Howard Beach, N.Y.; four daughters, Denise Wissman and husband Daniel, Michelle North and husband Sean, Bonnie North and husband Colin, all of St. Clair; and Pamela Ransom and husband Allen, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

