|
|
|
A graveside service for Shirley A. Hayden, nee Straub, 87, Pacific, will be Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. at Union City Cemetery.
Mrs. Hayden died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in St. Louis.
She is survived by one son, Mark Hayden and wife Pam, Union; six daughters, June Campbell, Michigan state, Peggy Johns, Pacific, Julie Martin and husband Paul, Catawissa, Regina Stamper and husband Aaron, Union, Mary Martin and husband Mike, Villa Ridge, and Michelle Hayden, St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 15, 2019