Shirley A. Schultz
1936 - 2020
Shirley A. Schultz, nee Lazzell, 84, Viola, Ill., died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Mahalasville (Indiana) Cemetery, under the direction of Neal & Summers Mortuary, Martinsville, Ind. Memorials may be left for Hospice Compassus of Moline. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola, Ill., is handling local arrangements.

Shirley was born July 12, 1936, in Manhattan, Ill., the daughter of Arlie and Maude Griffin Lazzell. She graduated from Decatur High School. On Dec. 26, 1954, she married James Gary Schultz, in Mahalasville, Ind. They were married until his death on Sept. 10, 1982.

In her early years, she worked retail. For many years Shirley worked in the bus industry as a tour director, working for Dan-Away Charter Lines, Coal Valley, Ill., where she also was the office manager. She then worked for Mid-American Coaches in Washington. She was a member of the Washington Christian Church. In her free time, she enjoyed riding her bicycle, music, playing the piano, going to estate sales and antiquing, as well as bird watching.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jodi (Ron) Herncjar, Ramona, Calif., Bob (Mindi) Schultz, Dave (Julie) Schultz, and Virgil Schultz, all of Viola, Ill.; grandchildren, James, Charles, Christopher, Ryan and Zach; and her siblings, Buck Lazzell and Ethel "Pat" Anson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and one brother.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 21, 2020.
