Graveside services for Shirley Bailey, nee Prather, 88, St. Clair, will be held privately in Mount Zion Cemetery, St. Clair.

Mrs. Bailey passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, Ronnie Bailey and wife JoAnn, Grubville, and Robbie Bailey, St. Clair.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



