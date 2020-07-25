Shirley Brown, nee Straatmann, 86, Villa Ridge, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
Shirley, daughter of the late Joseph Straatmann and wife Hilda, nee Hanneken, was born Jan. 22, 1934, in Villa Ridge. Shirley received her education at St. John's-Gildehaus Catholic School in Villa Ridge. She was united in marriage to Harold Brown March 7, 1953, in Cabool, and the couple made their home in Villa Ridge. Shirley was a homemaker and loved children, spending many years watching the children of her family and friends. She was known as Grandma Shirley and Aunt Shirley to many. She enjoyed gardening, cross-stitching, puzzles and crossword puzzles. Shirley was an active member of St. Mary of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, until her health made her unable.
Shirley is survived by one daughter, Katina Goodman and husband Ron, Beaufort; 18 grandchildren, Tracy Parker, Haley Brown-Alonzo, Earl Brown, Bradley Brown, Christopher Brown, Dana Adams, Angela Stalcup, Daniel Adams Jr., Ariel Manion, Molly Manion, Riley Goodmann, Caleb Goodman, Lara Black, Leslie Brown, Jessie Miller, Jeremy Brown, Devin Brown and Lore Robeson; many great-grandchildren; one stepson, Larry Brown, St. Charles; one stepdaughter, Ann Cox and husband Gary, Springfield; two daughters-in-law, Rhonda Brown, Villa Ridge, and Carolyn Brown, Lake Sherwood; one son-in-law, Daniel Adams, Raymondville; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; one son in infancy; two sons, Earl Brown and Arnold Brown; one daughter, Rose Marie Adams; one stepson, David Brown; three brothers, James, Jerry and Raymond Straatmann; and one sister, Marie Straatmann, in infancy.
A funeral Mass was held Wednesday, July 22, at noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Villa Ridge, with the Rev. Mark Bozada officiating.
Burial followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Villa Ridge.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
.
The Brown family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.