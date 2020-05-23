|
|
- 1933 - 2020 -
Shirley Crider, 86, Topeka, Kan., passed away peacefully at home, Monday, May 18, 2020.
Shirley was born Aug. 12, 1933, in Union, the daughter of John Leslie and Erma Chloe (Branson) Hults. She graduated from Union High School in 1951. Shirley married Eldo J. Crider Aug. 25, 1951, (passed Feb. 25, 1994) and to that union, two sons were born.
Shirley performed secretarial duties for the Kansas Asphalt Assoc., the Kansas Senate, Santa Fe, and various departments for the state of Kansas.
Grateful to have shared her life are her brother, Jim Hults; children, Mark Crider (Debby) and Jason Crider (Carrie); grandchildren, Nicolas, Anthony, Cristopher, Tiffany, Cassie, Emily and Quinn; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sixth and Gage, Topeka, Kan.
Arrangements were under the care of Penwell-Gable Funeral Home, Topeka, Kan.
Published in The Missourian on May 23, 2020