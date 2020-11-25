Shirley Jean Bailey, nee Prather, 88, St. Clair, departed this life Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in St. Clair.



Shirley was born Nov. 1, 1932, in St. Louis, the daughter of Walter James Prather and wife Mary, nee Lough. On May 20, 1950, she was united in marriage to Roscoe Bailey, and three children came to bless this union.



Shirley was a Christian and longtime member of First Baptist Church in St. Clair. During her working years, she was employed as a cook for the St. Clair Public School District for over 20 years. Shirley enjoyed many hobbies and interests during her life, but she really enjoyed cooking, especially for her family at the holidays. Sewing was another of her hobbies. Shirley's grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she and Roscoe liked to go watch them when they played sports. In more recent years, she and Roscoe enjoyed going out to eat and liked to visit new restaurants. Nothing made Shirley happier than the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many wonderful memories were created.



Shirley is survived by two sons, Ronnie Bailey and wife JoAnn, Grubville, and Robbie Bailey, St. Clair; her son-in-law, Robert Adams, St. Clair; two sisters, Beverly Johns and husband Dennis, Houston, Texas, and Stella Richardson, St. Peters; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Bailey; her daughter, Cathy Adams; her parents, Walter and Mary Prather; and her stepmother, Francis Mae Prather.



Private graveside services were held at Mount Zion Cemetery, St. Clair, with the Rev. Raymond Laramore officiating.



Memorials may be made to Mount Zion Cemetery.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





