A funeral service for Shirley Jean Huskey, nee Webb, 77, Union, will be Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Zion UCC Cemetery, Union.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Huskey died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Pecka and husband Dominic, Union, other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Aug. 25, 2020.
