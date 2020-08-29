Shirley Jean Huskey, nee Webb, 77, Union, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.



Shirley was born Aug. 28, 1942, in Union, to Raymond Webb and wife Esther, nee Scharfenberg. She received her education in Union and graduated from Union High School in 1960. Shirley was united in marriage to Arnold "Arni" Krekel Feb. 21, 1976, at Zion United Church of Christ, Union. The couple made their home in Beaufort, and their marriage was blessed with one daughter. Shirley was widowed April 16, 1990. She was later united in marriage to Marvin Huskey.



Shirley loved her career working for Scenic Regional Library as driver of the Book Mobile. She retired in 2005. Shirley enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball games, going fishing with her husband, and camping. She loved to spend time with her two grandchildren and her favorite pastime was "people watching."



Shirley is survived by her daughter, Amy Pecka and husband Dominic, Union; two grandchildren, Raeanne and Briley Pecka; one sister, Joyce Pope, Union; two brothers, Richard Webb and wife Jean, Union, and Kevin Webb and wife Joyce, South Dakota state; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and one sister, Lorie Webb.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with the Rev. Dr. Gil Bisjak officiating.



Burial followed in Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery in Union.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union Food Pantry.



The family of Shirley Huskey was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





