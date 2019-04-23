|
A prayer service for Shirley M. Beste, 86, Krakow, will be Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment will be private.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rosary service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mrs. Beste died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by three sons, Dennis J. Beste and wife Sheila, Dutzow, Bruce Beste and wife Karen, and Terry Beste, all of Washington; two daughters, Beverly Brueggemann, Waverly, and Debbie Rodgers and husband Joseph "Butch," Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 23, 2019
