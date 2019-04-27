Shirley M. Beste, nee Schroeder, 86, Krakow, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her home.



Shirley, daughter of the late Rudolph Schroeder and wife Marie, nee Willenbrink, was born Jan. 11, 1933, in Washington. She graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1951. On Nov. 22, 1952, she was united in marriage to the late Thomas F. Beste, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. Shirley was a dedicated wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Shirley is survived by her five children, Dennis J. Beste and wife Sheila, Dutzow, Beverly Brueggemann, Waverly, Bruce Beste and wife Karen, Debbie Rodgers and husband Joseph "Butch," and Terry Beste, all of Washington; one brother, Leroy Schroeder, Washington; grandchildren, Scott Beste, Dutzow, Sarah Brinker and husband Nick, Washington, Jared Brueggemann and wife Shawna, Branson, Andrea Boland and husband Daniel, Waverly, Erica Ballmann and husband Joe, Jake Rodgers and wife Jenny, all of Dutzow, Andrew and Matthew Beste, both of Washington; great-grandchildren, Ignacius, Jameson, Silas and Adler Boland, Olivia and Henry Brinker, Jackson, Ella and Jada Ballmann, Calvin Rodgers, and soon, Baby Rodgers; three sisters-in-law, Lavern Beste, Mary Agnes Beste and Dolores Frankenberg; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Beste; granddaughter, Julie Marie Brueggemann; and her parents.



Visitation was held at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, Wednesday, April 24, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a rosary service at 7 p.m.



A prayer service was held Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.



Interment was private.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Mercy Hospice or a charity of donor's choice.



The Beste family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on Apr. 27, 2019