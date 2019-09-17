|
|
|
A funeral Mass for Shirley Sieve, 91, Villa Ridge, will be Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. at St. John's-Gildehaus Catholic Church, Villa Ridge.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Sieve died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, David Sieve and wife Irene, and Richard Sieve and wife Judy, all of Villa Ridge; three daughters, Mary K. "Kathy" Borgmann and husband Chuck, and JoAnn Eckstein, all of Beaufort, and Teresa Jacquin and husband David, Villa Ridge; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 17, 2019