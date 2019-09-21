|
|
Shirley Sieve, nee Kleekamp, 91, Villa Ridge, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Owensville. Shirley, daughter of the late Henry Kleekamp and wife Elizabeth, nee Sellmeyer, was born Sept. 28, 1927, in St. Louis. Shirley attended St. John's-Gildehaus School in Villa Ridge, and was a lifelong member of St. John's-Gildehaus Parish. She was united in marriage to John "Jake" Sieve Feb. 15, 1947, at St. John's-Gildehaus Church. They made their home in Villa Ridge, and five children blessed their marriage. Shirley was a devoted homemaker to her family, and she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary K. "Kathy" Borgmann and husband Chuck, Beaufort, Teresa Jacquin and husband David, Villa Ridge, and JoAnn Eckstein, Beaufort, and two sons, David Sieve and wife Irene, and Richard Sieve and wife Judy, all of Villa Ridge. Shirley also is survived by 28 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Audrey Hughes, St. Louis; and one sister-in-law, Marcella Sieve, Washington.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Jake Sieve, May 26, 1996; one son-in-law, John Eckstein, Dec. 3, 2005; three grandsons, Danny Eckstein, Nov. 21, 2006, Tommy Eckstein in infancy, and Coty Ferguson Sept. 3, 2011; her parents; and her siblings, Leo, Marc, Henry, Marie and Clarence.
Visitation was held Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at
Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. at St. John's-Gildehaus Church, Villa Ridge.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Masses may be said or memorials given to St. John's-Gildehaus School.
The Sieve family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 21, 2019