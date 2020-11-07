Shirley Mae Sardinho, nee Gilmore, 83, St. Clair, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in St. Clair.
Shirley was born April 26, 1937, in Clayton, to Oscar and Goldie (West) Gilmore. Shirley grew up and attended school mostly in the Glencoe/Wildwood area. She was united in marriage to Alvin Gaehle Sept. 24, 1955. To this union, three children were born, Dennis, Scott and Sheila. Together, Shirley and Alvin raised their family in the Glencoe/Wildwood area. Alvin sadly passed away in 1969.
Later in life, Shirley married John Sardinho, Nov. 4, 1977. They then moved to the Stanton area to call it home. Shortly after moving to the area, Shirley began working at the Sullivan Walmart. They enjoyed many family gatherings and shared countless treasured memories together. Shirley enjoyed doing things outdoors, loved animals, and was very involved and committed to St. Clair United Methodist Church. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by many.
Shirley is survived by three children, Dennis Gaehle, Pacific, Scott Gaehle, Union, and Sheila Pogue and husband Bob, Washington; three grandchildren, Kim Bartley and husband Bill, Union, Kris Ferris and husband Tim, Beaufort, and Kari Huff and husband Matt, New Haven; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Hess, St. Clair; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, and her parents, Oscar and Goldie Gilmore.
Visitation was held Friday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan. A funeral service followed at noon, with Pastor Donna Schofield-Dolle officiating.
Interment was in Bethel Cemetery, Wildwood.
.
All arrangements were under the care of Eaton Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Sullivan.