|
|
|
A funeral Mass for Sondra Kluba, 78, Leslie, was held Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was Monday, Nov. 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Kluba died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Glennon Kluba, Leslie; two daughters, Carla Durham and husband Michael, Union, and Nancy Kluba, Kansas City, Mo.; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 12, 2019