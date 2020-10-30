1/
Sonia Stroup
Funeral services for Sonia Stroup, nee Messex, 47, Richwoods, will be held Monday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will follow in Horine Cemetery, Richwoods.
Visitation will be held Monday from 11 a.m. to until the time of service. Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Stroup passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Stroup, Richwoods; two sons, Jared Stroup and Dakota Stroup, both of Richwoods; two daughters, Amber Beaulieu and husband Josh, St. Clair, and Kelsey Stroup, Bowling Green; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Published in The Missourian on Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
