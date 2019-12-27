Home

Sonja K. Russell

Sonja K. Russell Obituary
A funeral service for Sonja Kay Russell, nee Harrison, 76, Robertsville, will be Sunday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Visitation will be Sunday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Russell died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
She is survived by her former husband, Bill Russell; four sons, Joe Russell and wife Trish, Pacific, Dennis Russell and wife Linda, Robertsville, Keith Russell and wife Shannon, and Steve Russell, all of Granite City, Ill.; two daughters, Tammy Bowen and husband John, Beaufort, and Lisa Blyue and husband Joe, Granite City, Ill.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 27, 2019
