A funeral service for Stacie Missey Yergert, 47, Deep Water, formerly of Union, was held Tuesday, July 9, at 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation was Tuesday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Yergert died Friday, July 5, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Heath Yergert, Deep Water; her parents, Larry and Delores Missey, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 9, 2019