Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Stacie Yergert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacie Missey Yergert

Send Flowers
Stacie Missey Yergert Obituary
A funeral service for Stacie Missey Yergert, 47, Deep Water, formerly of Union, was held Tuesday, July 9, at 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation was Tuesday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Yergert died Friday, July 5, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Heath Yergert, Deep Water; her parents, Larry and Delores Missey, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.